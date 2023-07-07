Goats a hit as Back Mountain Library Auction gets under way

Xzandria Clark, 9, grins as a young goat from Buttinhead Farms stands on her back during the 77th annual Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction on Thursday.

From the seat of an old-time school desk to a little statue of a nesting bird, all sorts of items came to the block early Thursday evening as the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction got under way.

“We’ll start with $25, it’s worth more than that …” came the patter from the auctioneer. “Thirty dollars, thank you!”

As the bidding warmed up, artists Omar Rodriguez and Julia Poncavage stood sharing an easel, brushes in hand, creating a painting inspired by the scene.

“This is the auction chairman, this is the librarian,” Rodriguez said, pointing out faces that will be incorporated into the painting.

The piece will be finished by Sunday, Poncavage said, and will itself be auctioned off.

While the auction is a focal point of the 77th annual fund-raiser, the four-day event holds many other features — from a children’s scavenger hunt to story time to a flea market, dozens of baskets, a quilt raffle and vendors of soaps, plants, jewelry, ice cream, lemonade, funnel cakes and much more.

One especially popular area on Thursday’s opening night was a goat pen, where children and adults were welcome to feed, pet, pose for photos with and even practice yoga with four young Nigerian Dwarf goats from Buttinhead Farms in Hunlock Creek.

“It feels good, like a little massage,” Rachel Landers of Dallas said with a laugh as she hunkered down and allowed a nimble little goat to stand on her back.

“It felt cool,” 9-year-old Xzandria Clark said, standing up after another goat, this one sporting a pink tutu and pearl necklace, had balanced on her back.

When people spend time with the goats, Buttinhead Farms owner Brock Raspen said, they usually feel very calm, “not thinking about anything else.”

“I thought it was going to be chaotic” with goats running around, auction volunteer Gail Honeywell said. “But look how calm they are,” she said, as human kids stretched out on the grass with four-legged kids.

The goats were the stars of the “Children’s Bid-Time Tent” on Thursday; on Friday that tent will host “The Magic of Reading with Damian the Magician from 6:30 to 7:30, and on Saturday that tent will host a “Pheasants are Forever” pollinator presentation, with experiments, from 6 to 7 p.m.

The auction, often compared to a large class reunion or block party, has also been called “the soul of the community.”

“I like that it’s so open and accessible and affordable,” said Caitlin Henrie, a mom who had brought her daughter to opening night.

Admission is free to the auction, which continues through Sunday on the grounds of the library on Huntsville Road in Dallas. Booths open at 5 p.m. daily and bidding begins at 6:30 p.m. Shuttle service is available from Weis Markets at the Country Club Shopping Center, beginning at 4 p.m. each day.

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT