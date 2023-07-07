Family show continues through July 23

Julius Zerbe, as Kid, has heard he needs a lot of tacos to satisfy some visiting dragons, so even his pants are stuffed with tacos.

Director Amy Rene Byrne watches a rehearsal earlier this week. As they previewed another rehearsal, she said, both her 10-month-old son and 60-year-old mother enjoyed the play equally.

Red Dragon is a leader, director Amy Rene Byrne said. White Dragon is a ball of energy, Blue Dragon is a scaredy cat and Yellow Dragon is a trickster.

Julius Zerbe, as Kid, and Abigail Leffler, as Leroy the dog, listen closely to the sound of footsteps and a car ignition, to make sure Kid’s mom has really left on an errand.

The dragons form a conga line with the dragon expert, played by Aaron White, Kid, played by Julius Zerbe, and Leroy the dog, played by Abigail Leffler.

When the White Dragon arrives at Kid’s house with a suitcase, it looks like she’ll be staying for a while.

In the play “Dragons Love Tacos” Kid has a tough homework problem. No doubt about that. He’s stymied.

But at least he has his loyal dog, Leroy, to encourage him.

During a recent dress rehearsal of the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s family-friendly summer show, Abigail Leffler, portraying Kid’s floppy-eared, tail-wagging best friend, jogged across the stage.

As music from “Rocky” played in the background, Leroy offered Kid a water bottle, mopped his head with a towel and massaged his shoulders.

But, as Kid’s mom suggested before she left on a supper run, maybe her son should take a break from his homework.

And that break will give him time to … well, if you’ve ever read the children’s book by Adam Rubin, you probably know Kid is going to host a taco party for dragons.

“My 10-month-old son and my 60-year-old mother watched it together and they loved it equally,” director Amy Rene Byrne said, adding the play includes subtle elements that different generations will recognize, from “Scooby-Doo” to “Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy.”

And the set, designed by Madeline Dozat, looks so much like an illustration from a children’s book you almost expect cartoons to step onto the stage.

But, no, you’ll see flesh-and-blood human actors become partying, dancing, conga line-forming dragons, all introduced by a dragon expert, played by Aaron White.

White and Leffler, who are adult actors, are constants in the cast, and veteran Ensemble member Elizabeth Dowd provides the voice of Kid’s mother.

Younger cast members alternate the roles of Kid, played by siblings Julius and Blessing Zerbe; Red Dragon, played by Emma Endress and Arwen Leal; White Dragon, played by Shaela McCrone and Liam White; Blue Dragon, played by Hannah Bower and Avery Campbell, and Yellow Dragon, played by Katelyn Brecht and Emma Wenner.

As you might expect, all these dragons have different personalities.

“Red are the leader dragons,” Byrne said. “They’re the smallest and youngest; small but mighty. Blue is a scaredy-cat. White is a ball of energy. Yellow is a trickster.”

What they all have in common is a love for tacos, as long as the toppings are mild. Slip a jalapeno into the salsa and, well ….

“We had to figure out how to ‘burn’ a set down and then rebuild it,” Bryne said, noting the solution turned out to be “an elaborate pulley system … and some walls are real and some are fabric.”

“Dragons Love Tacos” continues at the Alvina Krause Theatre in Bloomsburg July 23 with shows at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on various dates through July 23.

A sensory-sensitive performance is planned for 1 p.m. July 15, and admission to that show is free.

For the rest of the run, general admission tickets are $15 and $9, with group rates available.

For reservations, call 570-784-8181 or email [email protected]/.