The Spartanettes softball team from Mid-Valley High School in Throop defeated the Juniata team 1-0 on June 17 at Penn State, to win the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A state championship.

The next weekend, the congregation of Rescue and Restore Church on Willow Street, Olyphant, gathered to celebrate with the team, offering them congratulations and prayers for them and their coaches.

Shown are the Mid-Valley Spartanettes, their softball coaches and the Rev. Jack Munley, pastor of Rescue and Restore Church of Olyphant.