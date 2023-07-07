🔊 Listen to this

When local folks walked into some of their favorite taverns late in 1923, they were greeted by an unpleasant surprise.

The traditional swinging doors and the bar fixtures were gone.

Frustrated by difficulties securing convictions of saloon keepers who flouted the 18th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, state and federal authorities in Pennsylvania took a creative new tack that year.

Any bar operator found to have violated the federal ban on nearly all alcohol would find his business place suddenly made less hospitable to patrons.

Why were bars open at all when prohibition – observed or not observed – was the law of the land? Although selling liquor and standard suds could land you in the hoosegow, it was OK to brew and serve a concoction derisively nicknamed “near beer.” That was a watered-down version of beer, close to being non-alcoholic.

When they thought they could get away with it, though, breweries still made real beer on the sly and sent it out, and bars served it to their customers, hoping the authorities did not show up. With juries tending to go easy on scofflaw bars (the amendment was not popular) and with fines not being much of a deterrent (there was money in alcohol), state and federal agents looked for new ways to enforce the law.

If they couldn’t drive the taverns out of business, maybe they could make the customers less likely to show up for a brew or two.

The cat and mouse game played by authorities over alcohol was just one of the subjects on the minds of the people of Wyoming Valley a century ago.

Let’s take a look at some of the others.

Finding a place to live was becoming a problem for many people in a community powered economically by anthracite coal mining and all the industries and businesses (such as railroading) that mining spawned.

In the prosperity of the mid-1920s, there seemed to be no end in sight for the housing problem. Wilkes-Barre was on its way to a 1930 population of more than 86,000, while Luzerne County would top 445,000, both record totals.

Despite new housing being built, there was a waiting list for properties, with rents moving upward and some hitting the $70-a-month mark.

It was no wonder that the Wilkes-Barre Record newspaper observed in 1923 that “there was much crowding of families.”

Of course, hanging over all this growth was the ever-present fear of strikes in the area’s major industries. The population breathed sighs of relief when a mining strike was averted that year and a rail strike came to an end.

As always, crime thrust itself on the populace. Normally, the Laurel Line electric railway was a pleasant ride between Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.

On July 30, however, a passenger lost his life when a band of criminals boarded the train in Lackawanna County to steal a mining company payroll and began shooting wildly during a struggle with the conductor. They got away with some $70,000, jumping off the train and getting into a waiting car.

More happily, the area’s aging Civil War veterans were cheered to learn that Wilkes-Barre would help fund a monument to them on Public Square. Their joy, however, was short lived when the city later announced that it would divert the cash to other public projects, dooming the monument plan.

Well, swinging doors and bar fixtures or not, the good folks of Wyoming Valley still had plenty to talk about when they got together after work in 1923.

“Barkeep, another near beer, please.”

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected].

