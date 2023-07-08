Flea market dedicated to memory of dynamic volunteer

In this file photo the late Mary Pat Brunner poses with some of the toys that were available at last year’s St. Nicholas flea market. This year’s flea market is dedicated to her memory.

Flea market chairman Phyllis Wujcik holds an autographed photo of Pete Rose, one of many sports items you can find at the St. Nicholas flea market.

Collectible items you might spot at the St. Nicholas flea market include Armani and Hummel figurines. A small Hummel figurine of a little girl holding sheet music reminds flea market volunteers of the late Mary Pat Brunner, well-known for her beautiful singing voice, in whose memory the flea market is dedicated.

“I feel like Mary Pat is watching over us,” parishioner Suzanne Mulvey said last week as she sorted items for the flea market at the upcoming bazaar, set for July 13, 14 and 15 at St. Nicholas Church in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“Anything you asked her to do, she would do it,” flea market chair Phyllis Wujcik recalled. “This church was her life.”

“I’ve heard there’s a saying now, ‘What Would Mary Pat Do’,” church pastor the Rev. Joseph Verespy said. “You know, like the saying ‘What Would Jesus Do’?”

Perhaps every church has a consummate volunteer like the late Mary Pat Brunner.

If she wasn’t leading the congregation in song as a cantor — she had a glorious, operatic voice — you might find the retired music teacher filling bags of groceries for the parish food pantry, or making sandwiches for the homeless, or yanking weeds from the church flower beds or cajoling others to do the same.

“Once you got to know her, you couldn’t say no to her,” said parishioner Nancy Verespy Forbes, who began helping with the garden work at Mary Pat’s suggestion and recently stepped into Brunner’s former role as flea market co-chair, assisting Wujcik.

“We’re dedicating this year’s flea market to Mary Pat’s memory,” Wujcik said, sadly noting that Brunner passed away on June 25, her 80th birthday.

If she hadn’t fallen ill, no doubt she would have devoted weeks of work to flea market preparation this year, just as she did last year, pricing and arranging curtains and drapes and lamps, happily telling a reporter that donated items “have been coming in very clean.”

Fortunately for the flea market, and the rest of St. Nicholas Bazaar, dozens of other volunteers are willing to carry on, working on everything from setting up tents and booths, to plugging in electric and electronic flea market items to be sure they work, to preparing food and cleaning up.

As she helped with outdoor set up earlier this week, Rebecca Martino said she expects to be selling pizza with her sons at the bazaar.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s all worth it,” Martino said, noting she enjoys the moment each year when “the lights come on, the music’s playing, the food is ready and it’s all really going to happen.”

Her parents, Chris and Eileen Kohl, are members of a nine-person bazaar organizing committee, which “means we do anything and everything,” Chris Kohl said.

“If we see something that needs to be picked up and carried, we’ll do it,” he said, offering one small example.

Hours for the St. Nicholas Bazaar are 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. July 13 and 14, and starting after the 5 p.m. Mass on July 15. Hours for the flea market, whose size can perhaps be gauged by the $20,000 it raised for the church last year, begin earlier, at 1 p.m. July 13 and 3 p.m. July 14 and July 14.

St. Nick’s Bazaar is only one of at least half a dozen festivals coming up this week in Luzerne County. For more bazaar details, see the Whatsup, NEPA? column on page 2.