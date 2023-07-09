🔊 Listen to this

I can’t believe the 4th of July has come and gone already.

It feels like summer just began and the kids just finished the school year, but alas here we are approaching mid-July yet again.

I’m grateful that it ended up being a beautiful holiday in Northeastern Pennsylvania, despite weather reports that sent some running for cover and canceling festivities. Tuesday of last week turned out to be positively perfect with a simple light shower, but mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Thanks to my friend Krista for hosting us at her backyard summer oasis with its in-ground pool and an executive chef on hand to grill our favorite snacks.

Besides the little pool gathering, I stopped at Kirby Park to check out the 40-plus vendors in attendance, eat some brisket from Bulldog BBQ (look for them at the corner of Barney and Horton Street in South Wilkes-Barre this summer and follow them on Facebook at @Bulldogbbqsauce) and hear the National Anthem sung by Miss Pennsylvania Teen Volunteer 2023 Hannah Fox. The PA Skydive Demo Team put on the American Flag Skydive Show, too, which was enthralling and the perfect activity for Independence Day.

With such fun happenings in our own backyard, there’s no need to go away for this holiday.

I didn’t stick around for the fireworks display in the evening, but friends who did reported that it was as enthralling as ever and an enjoyable evening was had by all.

Bravo to organizers and all those involved in putting on such a big undertaking.

Since last weekend felt like a holiday weekend, I opted to head out and about on Saturday night, ending up on the rooftop at Rikasa 53 on Main Street in Pittston to hear my pal Michelle Reilly sing some fan favorites. Let me tell you: the rooftop is simply gorgeous and listening to Michelle and her partner John Lewis perform up there was exquisite.

I felt like I was on vacation, not in Downtown Pittston, but that goes to show how far along Pittston has come and the beautiful work the Friedman Hospitality Group has done to make Rikasa such a desirable location.

After that, since music was the mood of the night, we headed to the Woodlands Inn & Resort in Plains Township where M80, one of my favorite cover bands from the last two decades, was performing in the downstairs lounge.

The place was packed, and it was so fun catching up with many great people. It’s awesome that places like Rikasa and the Woodlands are still booking live entertainment. It makes for a truly nice night out.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

