This time of year, as we enjoy the long, hot days of summer, we often discuss how to protect ourselves from the sun.

We think about protecting our skin with shade, sunscreen and appropriate clothes, and we keep hydration at the forefront of our minds, but we often forget that our eyes need to be shielded from the sun’s rays too.

I had cataracts removed from both of my eyes by Dan Upton a few years ago and celebrated my newfound freedom from always needing prescription glasses by getting a few pair of NORMAL sunglasses. It has since become nearly an obsession. One pair for fishing when it’s bright, one pair for driving, one pair for fishing when it’s cloudy … and on and on.

We can keep our eyes healthy – not only during summer but year-round – by wearing sunglasses that keep ultraviolet (UV) rays from reaching them. When our eyes are exposed to UV rays, we can develop problems that include cataracts and macular degeneration, which we can prevent by keeping our shades on whenever we’re outdoors.

The sun’s rays are intense in July, August and September, and they remind us to be cautious, but they can be harmful in wintertime as well. When UV rays reflect off snow, ice or water, they hit our eyes twice, amplifying our level of exposure. Even on cloudy days, the sun can do damage to our eyes.

Our sunglasses are like sunblock for our eyes, blocking the same rays that cause sunburn and skin cancer. When we don’t protect our eyes, UV rays are absorbed by our corneas and lenses, and much like our skin, our eyes are at risk for sun damage.

Along with blocking the sun, and warding off cataracts and macular degeneration, sunglasses have other benefits, including:

• Keeping our eyes free of debris

• Reducing sun-related headaches

• Lowering our risk of skin cancer

• Reducing wrinkles and sun damage

Finding the right pair of sunglasses is a big part of protecting our eyes properly. You might be surprised to learn that the price of a pair of sunglasses and the tint of the lenses have little to do with blocking UV rays. Inexpensive glasses can block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays.

When shopping for a pair, check the label to find the level of protection. You’ll want to find a label that says “UV400 protection,” which means the glasses block 100 percent of UV rays.

Fit is also important. Selecting larger, close-fitting frames will minimize UV damage by protecting your eyes from all angles. The more coverage, the better.

Be cautious of polarized lenses. They have their place and can be helpful to reduce glare while driving.

But polarized lenses don’t always offer the UV protection we need. If you prefer to wear polarized lenses, just be sure to check that label and find a pair that offers polarization and UV protection.

If you wear prescription glasses, ask your optometrist about prescription sunglasses during your next eye exam. With proper guidance, you can have sunglasses that protect your eyes and correct your vision.

Don’t get discouraged if you don’t find the right pair immediately. It can take some time to find the right fit for you, and it’s worth it to protect your eyes all year long.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].