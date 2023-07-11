🔊 Listen to this

Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood, Hanover Township will host their annual Big Tent Bazaar July 14-16 on the parish grounds.

Hours are Friday, July 14 from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday, July 15, Mass at 4 p.m. followedf by bazaar from 5 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday, July 16 from 5 to 11 p.m.

The bazaar will feature the parish’s famous homemade potato pancakes, halushki, clam chowder, whimpies, potato pierogi, farmer’s cheese pierogi, piggies, pulled pork, homemade baked goods and much more.

Fun for all ages will include a large cash raffle with thousands of dollars in prizes, nightly 50/50, lottery frame stand, money board, stuffed animals, Vera Bradley purse stand, L.O.L. surprise dolls, instant bingo, wagon of cheer and more than 100 theme baskets.

Entertainment includes Souled Out on Friday, OZ and Sweet Pepper and the Long Hots on Saturday, 3rd Degree and Pop Star Drive on Sunday.

There will be a beer stand, specialty beer stand, and a full-service Tiki Bar. For more information, call 570-823-6242 or visit www.exhc.org. Father Richard J. Cirba is pastor and honorary chair of the Bazaar committee.