In this Internet age, we genealogists are accustomed to our vital research sources being readily available to us.

Sometimes they aren’t, though. Data are more vulnerable to disaster than we like to think. Here is a cautionary tale of three resources we lost or almost lost.

1922 Irish Public Records Office Explosion: During the fighting that led to establishment of the modern Republic of Ireland, an explosion in June of 1922 caused a fire in the Public Records Office in the capital city of Dublin. Destroyed were many thousands of vital records going back centuries.

In time, a massive project centered on Trinity College (Dublin) was undertaken, and most of those records were reconstituted from other sources. By the project’s target date of 2022, scholars and preservationists were able to announce that most of its goals had been met or exceeded.

Some were lost for good, including many records from the Church of Ireland (the Irish branch of the Church of England).

The reconstituted records, by the way, have been announced as digitally searchable and are again a significant resource.

1973 National Personnel Records Fire: In July 1973 a fire at the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis destroyed an estimated 16 million to 18 million military personnel records.

The story is somewhat less happy than that of the Irish records. “No duplicate copies of these records were ever maintained, nor were microfilm copies produced,” the government announced. Especially hard hit were 20th century Army and Air Force records.

Water and mold also contributed to damage and loss. While many records were reconstituted from other sources, the National Archives and Records Administration has still called the fire “an unparalleled disaster.”

U.S. Census of 1890 fire: In January 1921 a fire hit the storage area for this paper census in Washington, DC. With the concept of records retrieval barely existing, waterlogged items that might have been saved with modern techniques deteriorated still further and were eventually destroyed.

Only a few elements of the census were spared. Perhaps the most useful part remaining for genealogists is the special 1890 census of Civil War veterans and widows.

French genealogy: Bastille Day (July 14) tends to pass pretty much unnoticed in the United States, even though many Americans can claim at least some French ancestry. Whether you are inspired by news videos of the beautiful flights of jet fighter planes or not, here are some basic resources for tracing your French background.

First off is the France Genweb. When you zero in on it via your search engine, a click of the mouse translates all the listed resources’ names into English. You’d still have to read French to take advantage of most of them, but that is no different from resources in any other non-English language.

Another resource is Cyndi’s list, which has a French section. Just go to “Categories” and select “France.” There will be a long list of topics, such as “Emigration.”

Beyond these two, look for online and library guides to researching French ancestors.

As always, I advise reading up on a nation’s history as you seek genealogical information. Good books can provide tips and resources and help direct your quest for data. For instance, you will learn that many French people of means fled to the Caribbean and the American southeast in the wake of the 1789 revolution. French Azilum, in Towanda, never actually became the refuge for royalists its backers hoped it would be. But it is a nice place to visit. Check the website.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].