I admit it. When Mary and I take a trip, whether it’s a week-long vacation, or an extended weekend out of town, I do obsess over the details. While Mary is packing too many shoes, I worry that we’ll forget our toothbrushes and phone chargers – even though these are items that are easily replaceable on most journeys.

What we can’t forget though are the medications we both take daily to keep us healthy and manage our chronic conditions. With a few tips, you too can manage your medications while on the road, so you can focus on your vacation instead of worrying about your prescriptions.

Before you set off on your journey, you should make a list of all of your medications and consider whether you have enough to make it through your entire trip with a little extra for those unpredictable things that always crop up. If not, you should refill your prescriptions before you go and purchase any over-the-counter medications you need.

Be sure to double check any supplies you may need too. Syringes needed for insulin injections are a prime example. If you’ll be away from home for an extended period, call your insurance company to request a “vacation override,” which allows your pharmacy to refill your prescriptions early.

Its safest to keep your medications in their original packaging, so it’s clear what they are and that they were prescribed to you. Be prepared for any special storage needs you have. If your medications need to stay cold (check with your pharmacist), some insulin may – call your hotels or lodgings to make sure you have access to a refrigerator. If you don’t, you can bring a cooler with ice packs.

Your doctor can provide you with a letter that lists your medications and what conditions they treat, or your practice’s internet “patient portal” may list all your meds. This will be helpful if you have a long list of prescriptions and especially if any of your medications are considered controlled substances.

Keep that list with you as you go through airport security or customs. If you’re driving, keep your medications handy so you can take them along the way. If you’re flying, keep them in your carry-on or purse. Travel days can be stressful, so use your phone to set reminders to take your medications on time.

If you lose any medications, you can take steps to have them replaced. In the U.S., find a pharmacy and have them call your home pharmacy. Your prescriptions can usually be transferred and filled, but you should also call your insurance company to let them know a prescription has been lost in transit.

In Canada, the United Kingdom or elsewhere in Europe, you’ll want to approach a pharmacist for advice. You’ll most likely need a new prescription faxed or emailed from your home doctor and approved by a local doctor to have them filled.

In Mexico and many places in the Caribbean, most medications can be filled without a prescription. Ask your hotel staff where to find a pharmacy and bring your medication list.

If all else fails, head to an urgent care clinic or try to get in touch with your primary care physician at home.

And remember, medications you get in other countries may have different names or dosage strengths. Always speak with a pharmacist to understand what you’re taking and how to take it. When you get home, you can speak with your doctor and get back to your normal medication routine.

Don’t let well controlled medical conditions stop you from well planned, safe travel. A little extra attention to these medication details will make travel safer and less stressful … and PLEASE, remember, you can probably leave some of those shoes home!

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].