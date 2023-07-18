Season tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday July 20

Broadway in Scranton (NAC Entertainment and Broadway Theatre League of NEPA) is proud to announce the 2023-24 Broadway in Scranton Season. This upcoming season offers beloved classics, Tony Award winners, shows for the entire family, and three shows making their Scranton stage debut.

“We want to thank our subscribers and patrons for their support season after season,” Thomas Combs of NAC Entertainment said. “We’re excited to continue bringing the power and magic of live theatre to NEPA.”

The new season was heavily influenced by the votes of the local community. In a survey sent by Broadway in Scranton earlier this year, audiences answered a series of questions about potential show selections.

“Our audience response was instrumental in choosing this season’s productions. Not only will they be seeing their top-voted choices, but they also had a hand in choosing when to see these shows,” said Combs. The upcoming season will feature a change in performance times, with Friday and Saturday evening performances now at 7:30 p.m.

“We believe that the increase in the number of shows and the new starting times will result in a record number of people in the seats this year,” executive director Frank T. Blasi said. “The demand for Broadway is strong in our area, and we look forward to continuing our vital role and contribution to the quality of life in NEPA.”

New Season Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20.

Prices for the 6-show season ticket package are $240, $330, $390 and $450. Season tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInScranton.com, in person at the Broadway Theatre League (BTL) office, 345 North Washington Ave., Scranton, PA, or by calling the BTL office at 570-342-7784. BTL Office Hours are a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Season Ticket benefits allow you to select your seats prior to shows going on sale, having the same seat for each show, and saving time and moeny over buying individual show tickets.

Flexible payment plan options are available, and must be arranged in person at the BTL office or over the phone at 570-342-7784.

The 2023-24 Broadway In Scranton season features:

Jesus Christ Superstar, Oct. 27 – 29, 2023

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and “Superstar.”

Hairspray, Jan. 12 – 14, 2024

You Can’t Stop the Beat. Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

This all-new touring production reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring “Hairspray” to a new generation of theater audiences. Don’t miss this “exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy” (The New Yorker).

Annie Feb. 16 – 18, 2024

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the well-loved musical is set to return in a new production — just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Directed by Jenn Thompson, “Annie” features the book and score, written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

The Cher Show March 1 – 3, 2024

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture — breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

“The Cher Show” is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

Expect 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in a new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Come From Away April 5 – 7, 2024

This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don’t miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Pretty Woman May 17 – 19, 2024

Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, the romance springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray,” “Kinky Boots,” “Legally Blonde”).

“Pretty Woman” will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

Ticket on sale dates for individual shows will be announced at a later time. Remember that BroadwayInScranton.com and ticketmaster.com are the only official online outlets to purchase tickets for Broadway In Scranton. Individual show tickets can also be purchased in person at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple Box Office. All shows and dates subject to change.