Mr. and Mrs. Vladimir Dutko of Wilkes-Barre are blessed to be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on July 26. They were married in Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral by the Rev. John J. Kraskevich.

They are the proud parents of Marina Yarasavage (Bill), Darine Schuster (Brian), Michael Dutko and Stephen Dutko (Joann).

Val and Marie have nine grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.

They will be celebrating with a family dinner.