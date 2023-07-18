🔊 Listen to this

The parishioners of St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main Street, will host their Annual Flea Market and Ziti Dinner on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6. Doors open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

This fundraiser for the church features not only a busy indoor flea market, and a ziti and meatball dinner to takeout, but plenty of homemade ethnic and picnic style food.

Ethnic favorites that will be available are: holubki (stuffed cabbage rolls), also known as “piggies” here in Wyoming Valley. There will be homemade pierogi (pirohi), haluski (noodles and cabbage); and potato pancakes. All ethnic foods are served hot on-site, or your option to take home and heat or even freeze to enjoy again. In addition, there will be grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, and sausage and peppers.

Everything sounds so tempting, you might want to sample some of each or visit both days.

The featured dinner is a generous amount of ziti pasta with homemade sauce and meatballs, salad, and bread. Takeout only. Special time limit only for the ziti dinners is Saturday (noon to 4 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). Donation cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children. Ziti dinner tickets can be purchased at the door. All other featured foods are available throughout the event.

A fresh baked goods sale is Saturday only.

The Flea market is in the lower-level church hall, main entrance from the parking lot. If you love scouting for interesting treasures and love authentic Eastern European food, you will find your happy place here. The church website is: https://stmichaelsbyzantine.com. Fr. Andrii Dumnych is pastor of the parish. We thank everyone in advance.