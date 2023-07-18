🔊 Listen to this

The 2023-2024 Arts at First Presbyterian concert series will open with a concert by the King’s Brass on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

The concert will be held in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 300 School Street, Clarks Summit.

This 9-piece brass band, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, consists of three trumpets, three trombones, one tuba, keyboards, and percussion, all excellent musicians from across the country. It is said of The King’s Brass that they are a fine group of dedicated folks who take their music (but not themselves!) seriously.

Their performance is a delightful blend of tasteful variety, light-hearted fun, and musical excellence.

The concert is open to the public free of charge, with a free-will offering taken to help defray the costs of the event. The Arts at First Presbyterian series is supported by a grant from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program, by a Lackawanna County Community Arts and Culture Grant, and by private contributions.

For more information, please call the church at 570-586-6306.