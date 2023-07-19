🔊 Listen to this

I was immediately attracted to this book because the author is the daughter of the late best selling author, Dorothea Benton Frank. Dorothea was to the Low Country in South Carolina as Elin Hilderbrand is to Nantucket. I enjoyed many novels that she wrote, highlighting the beauty of coastal South Carolina and family traditions that withstand the test of time. Victoria Benton Frank, in her first novel, takes readers back to South Carolina, more specifically Sullivan’s Island, and tells the story of three generations of women as they navigate the fragility of life choices and complexities surrounding their family.

Maggie, or Magnolia like the flower, is an aspiring chef in New York City. The winter is harsh and her job consumes her, making the balmy weather back home in South Carolina a distant memory. Things are about to change when Maggie gets a phone call from her sister Violet (also a flower) informing her that their beloved grandmother is in a coma following an accident caused by their troubled mother Lily (yes, a flower).

Upon her return home, Maggie finds Sullivan Island is holding more secrets as she rediscovers the life she left behind. Gran, whose name is Rose by the way, fights to wake up. Violet finds out she is pregnant and deals with a traumatic break up. Lily slips into her old bad habits and is taking the family restaurant down with her. Maggie needs to step in and help out.

The Magic Lantern is a loved family restaurant owned and run by generations of women in Maggie’s family dating back to her great grandmother, whose name was Daisy in case you were wondering! Without Gran, Lily and her boyfriend have struggled to keep it going. Instead of yummy home style family recipes and homemade pastries, the menu is made up of fried foods and cheap entrees served from cans. Maggie quickly cooks up some of her mouthwatering recipes and with the help of family and friends creates a menu more in tune to the tradition set by her great grandmother.

Throughout the story, Maggie feels herself changing as she rediscovers her roots and rekindles her relationships with her family. Of course a handsome farmer who happens to be a doctor is a nice addition too. It is a predictable ending. Victoria Frank hints that another book is coming. She did leave a few unanswered questions and I think readers will read her next book to escape to the kinder and gentler existence offered by the people, food, and traditions of the Low Country. It is a good rainy day read (having plenty of them lately) about strong women who find joy in the place where they belong. So this is not a thriller or a mystery or even very exciting, but it is enjoyable. You might want to try the soup recipe included. Sounds good.

Questions

• Do you think this story would have been as meaningful in another location?

• What are some very specific traditions of the Low Country?

• What kept Magnolia away from home so long?

• Why was Lily so resentful of Magnolia?

• Why did Magnolia want to save the restaurant so badly?

• If you read books by Dorothea Benton Frank, how do you think this compares?

• Would you read a second book in this series? Why or why not?

Jacquie O’Neil reviewed this book. She and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.

