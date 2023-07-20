🔊 Listen to this

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 231 State St., Nanticoke, will present a mini concert and ice cream social 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28 in the church basement.

The featured live music group will be the “Steve Perillo New Band.” For info or directions, email at [email protected], or phone (570) 735-8531.

Bring your family and friends and have some ice cream to cool you down on a hot summer night. All are welcome. Admission is free.