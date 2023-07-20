Local dealerships raise $15,995 to grant wishes

Fairway Subaru in Hazleton recently presented a check of $15,995 to Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia as part of the 2023 Subaru Share the Love Event.

Since 2012, Fairway Subaru has chosen the local Make-A-Wish chapter as its Hometown Charity, gifting a total of more than $125,000 to date, helping to grant more than 25 wishes for children from the greater Hazleton area. This year’s donation will help grant life-changing wishes for three local children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

As part of the 15th year of this national campaign, Subaru of America Inc. donated $250 for every new vehicle purchased or leased from Nov. 17, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023, and customers at Fairway Subaru selected Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia to dedicate the donation.

In total, the Subaru Share the Love Event reached a grand total of $255 million in donations throughout its 15-year history.

This local dealership also donated an additional $150 to Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania & West Virginia for each sold or leased vehicle, making more wishes possible for wish kids in Luzerne County.

The 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event is part of the national Subaru Love Promise commitment. For more information on the 15th annual Subaru Share the Love Event, please visit www.subaru.com/share.