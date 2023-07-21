Musical opens tonight at J.J. Ferrara Center

🔊 Listen to this

The cast of ‘SpongeBob the Musical’ pauses at the end of a dance number.

Squidward Tentacles (Cole Hrusovsky) tries to seize the opportunity to perform his one-octopus show with some help from a chorus line of sea anemones (Emily Brekke, Rebekah Hoats, Molly Maguschak, and Shelby Wolfe) in “The SpongeBob Musical” at the PTPA.

If you ever were — or still are — a fan of the Nickelodeon show that took its viewers to an undersea realm called Bikini Bottom, you must know SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy.

But if you’ve never heard of them, here’s an introduction:

Patrick is a starfish, and “he’s SpongeBob’s BFF. He’s naive, but has a little bit of an edge to him,” said Adam Randis, who plays Patrick in the Pennsylvania Theater for Performing Arts production of “The SpongeBob Musical,” set for July 21-30 at the J.J. Ferrara Center in downtown Hazleton.

Sandy is a squirrel you might describe as a science nut. She wears an astronaut’s suit, hangs out with Patrick and SpongeBob and, as Ava Badamo will tell you about the part she landed, “she’s the smartest one.”

As for the title character, Joshua Plesce of Sugarloaf plays SpongeBob and said, “People are always whispering in his ear, ‘You’re just a simple sponge.’ But he’s so much more than that.”

Eventually, SpongeBob’s unique abilities will help save Bikini Bottom, which is threatened by a volcano that’s about to explode.

But first our heroes will have to contend with villains like Mr. Krabs and Plankton.

“Mr. Krabs is evil in ordinary, venal ways, like underpaying his employees (at a crab shack). Plankton is a super-villain, but you’ll feel sorry for him because he’s so unsuccessful at it,” said Nick Buckman of Bloomsburg, who portrays Plankton.

The musical features lots of singing and dancing — to music written by, among other famous songwriters, Sara Bareilles, David Bowie and Steve Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith.

Thanks to all those contributors, director Jacqui Engel of Pottsville said, “this is not a typical musical.”

Many of the young cast members grew up watching SpongeBob on Nickelodeon and are thrilled to help his world come to the stage.

“I would watch it with my cousins and my friends. It was a big thing for my generation,” said Emily Babula, 17, of Hazleton, who has been practicing a whiny voice, the better to portray Mr. Krabs’ daughter, Pearl.

“There are pictures of me with a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed birthday party,” said Plesce, who also grew up with a SpongeBob skateboard.

While there’s nothing “square” about Plesce’s costume to give him the angles of the animated SpongeBob, the actor pointed out he’s dressed in SpongeBob’s colors, from yellow shirt to red tie to white socks with red and blue stripes.

“I had to match the socks,” he said, showing a reporter his foot.

“I grew up,” Plesce added, “but I never lost my love for SpongeBob.”

As a rehearsal got under way, a character dressed as a buccaneer began to engage the “audience” and explained how he intended to record the performance on his cell phone. Before “security” escorted him away, he said he wanted to make — you guessed it — “a pirate copy” of the show.

For more puns and fun, you can check out the production, which opens July 21 and continues through July 30 with shows at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Online tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors and students (fees may apply.) Walk-up tickets cost $24 and $22.