To the litany of great inventors who made life better for us – Morse, Bell, the Wright brothers, Ford, Edison, de Forest and more – there is one titan who should definitely be added.

Unfortunately, I don’t know the name of the person who invented the big metal tub that every American household once had.

For generations, maybe for centuries, the metal tub was a vital part of our daily living. Oh, galvanized steel tubs are still available, chiefly in the big home and garden chains, but I don’t think we use them the way older folks did.

Anyway, here’s a rundown of what we once did with them.

Wash day: In the postwar years, my family had two metal tubs. They were chiefly employed in washing clothes. Mom would fill one with scalding hot water and the second with lukewarm.

She’d set a ribbed washboard into the “hot” one and laboriously scrub blue jeans, work shirts, dress pants, socks and every other garment a human could put on by rubbing them vigorously on the board, the same way our ancestors in medieval times did.

After wringing them out by hand (no washer had made it into our place yet), she’d plunge them into the rinse tub and wring them once again, before carting them off to an outdoor (summer) or indoor (winter) clothes line to dry.

Personal hygiene: In the days when many guys did very dirty work (mining, railroading, mechanics, etc.), a tub would be placed strategically down cellar, to which there was an outdoor entrance. The idea was that the working fellow could bathe and make himself presentable for dinner and not get coal dust or grease or germs all over the family’s living area.

I’ve seen on Facebook amazed queries from people who bought older homes and found toilets in the basement. Well, this was also part of the working guy’s way station before coming upstairs. Times change, folks.

On the beach: If your neighborhood lacked a public swimming pool, the next best thing in summer was for mom to haul one or two of the tubs out to the yard and fill them with water from a hose.

Maybe it wasn’t the Jersey shore or the French Riviera, but if you were a toddler there was nothing more refreshing than a hop into a steel tub full of cool water on a blistering July or August day.

Of course, there was no room for swimming, diving or inflatable rubber dinosaurs. But you helped nature by spilling the water out onto the green lawn when you were finished. Hey, talk about environmentalism.

Anchors aweigh: A kid with dreams of wearing the captain’s hat on a battleship or a yacht found hours of pleasure in sailing plastic boats around a metal tub (outdoors, of course).

Some of the ritzier craft were powered by pellets that would fizz up and propel them across the sea you’d created. I never personally saw such a marvel take place, but I was sure that the comic book ads would not lie.

In the meantime, I’d storm Pacific islands the enemy had grabbed.

You can still buy these big tubs today. The pictures of them that I see online, though, show them as pretty flowerbeds and other decorative devices, perhaps with faux wagon wheels leaning against them.

But if you listen closely, maybe you can hear the scrubbing or the shout of “I’m home” or the little kids splashing.

OK, I’m selfish. I’d hear “Captain, we’ve secured the beach head.”

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected].

