Competition held at Scranton Tennis Club

The Lackawanna County Open tennis tournament at Scranton Tennis Club recently concluded with top-seeded Steve Lehan and Phil Mercurio defending their Men’s A Doubles title by defeating second-seeded Jamie Mamera and James Cawley 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Lehan and Mercurio again got off to a slow start, trailing 0-3 in the first set, before winning 9 of the next 10 games to win the first set and take a 3-0 lead in the second set. Mamera and Cawley made a minor comeback, but Lehan served out the match at 5-4.

Mamera and James Cawley reached the final with a tight 6-4, 7-5 win over Dan DeNucci and Greg Weaver. Lehan and Mercurio rebounded from a 2-4 deficit in the first set to take the next 10 games, winning 6-4, 6-0 over John Weiss and Curtis Althouse.

Mamera was more successful in Men’s A Singles final, edging Luke Kotcho 6-2, 7-6(5). Kotcho, PIAA District 2 singles champion, came on strong in the second set and almost pushed the match to a third-set tiebreaker, but the experienced Mamera was able to pull out the victory.

In semifinal action Kotcho upended defending champion Will Cohen 7-6(6), 6-2 in one semifinal, while Mamera rebounded from a 2-5 deficit in the first set to defeat Kyle Farro 7-5, 6-2.

Alyssa Wigley also repeated as Women’s A Singles champion with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 win over her Scranton Prep teammate Emma Cuck. In semifinal action Wigley defeated Kelly Arp 6-1, 6-0, while Cuck and 2nd-seeded Susan Arp renewed their long-time rivalry, with Cuck coming out on top 6-4, 1-6, (10-2).

Alex Harrison edged his Holy Cross teammate Ray Zhang 6-2, 7-5 to take the Men’s B Singles title. Zhang fought off a number of match points before succumbing to Harrison. In semifinal action Harrison knocked off 2nd-seeded Bill Aubrey 6-3, 6-2, while Zhang upended defending champion Scott Gower in a three-set thriller, 6-0, 4-6, (10-5).

Zhang and Harrison continued the success they experienced as a doubles team this spring by capturing the Men’s B Doubles crown with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Joe and Kevin Vinson and a 6-2, 7-6(2) victory over George Buckbee and Bill Aubrey. Buckbee and Aubrey came in second by virtue of a 6-3, 6-2 win over the Vinsons.

The Women’s A Doubles final was a very competitive contest with Susan Arp and Nastashia DeNunzio edging Emma Cuck and Leelah Farrell 6-4, 7-6 (9-7) after trailing 3-6 in the second set tiebreaker.

Gabby Chantiloupe and Annie Johnson upset 2nd-seeded Chris Lange and Nicole Sinclair 3-6, 7-5, (10-8) to reach the semifinals, where Johnson faced her Prep teammates Cuck and Farrell. The momentum shifted dramatically throughout the match, with Cuck and Farrell ending up victorious with a 7-6(2), 6-2 win. Arp and DeNunzio reached the final with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Connie Weiss and Denise Marcos.

John Weiss, Burt Reese, and Joe McNulty took turns running the tournament with lots of help from Tim Aikman.

For information on membership, play opportunities, junior programs and events see ScrantonTennisClub.com or facebook.com/ScrantonTennisClub.com