Musical set for June 28-30

🔊 Listen to this

Professor Porter, who has come to Africa to study apes, is played by Jordyn Vida, 16, of Nanticoke. Porter’s daughter, Jane, is portrayed by Sara Hastings, 18, of Dallas. And Kerchak, leader of the apes, shown extending a hand to Jane, is played by Don Riemensnder, 16, of Dallas.

Tarzan, portrayed by Tate Elliott of Bear Creek, and Jane, portrayed by Sara Hastings of Dallas, find they have a connection in ‘Tarzan,’ the musical.

“There’s a lot of physicality in this show,” 16-year-old Tate Elliott from Bear Creek said last week as a rehearsal for the KISS Theatre production of “Tarzan” got under way. “We’re all monkeys.”

Well, technically, Tarzan is human. But he’s been raised by apes.

So, when Tarzan meets Professor Porter and Porter’s daughter, Jane, he senses he has similarities to them that he doesn’t share with his ape family.

“Am I a human or am I an ape?” Elliott said, in character.

But getting back to the physicality. As they prepare for a weekend of five shows June 28-30, the young cast is working on body language, using their arms as well as their legs to propel themselves around the stage, and beating their chests now and then.

And when mother ape Kala repels Leopard so the predator can’t eat baby Tarzan, young thespian Anna Ostaltsov makes sure the fending off comes across as a simian kind of threat.

But for sheer physical fun and excitement, it’s hard to beat the two green aerial silks hanging from the ceiling.

Donated by Aries Aerial Arts & Pole Fitness of Scranton, they represent vines. And Tarzan and Jane will use them to swing through the jungle.

“He’s teaching her about his world, and she teaches him about hers,” said Sara Hastings, 18, of Dallas, who portrays Jane.

Swinging on the silks is “more fun that I thought it would be,” Hastings said, noting that the coaching advice she’s received from technical director Shaun Pierre is “don’t be afraid and just jump off the box.”

Squaring your shoulders in good-posture mode so they bear more of the weight, and using your feet rather than letting them dangle are other helpful tips from Pierre.

“I would love to (have a chance to swing on the silks). It seems so fun,” said Maggie Geiger, 15, of Forty Fort, whose role as Tarzan’s best friend, a teen-age ape named Terk, does not call for using the silks.

Terk has a tendency to be sarcastic, Geiger said, “like when they’re trying to build a trap for Leopard, he says, ‘I don’t really do arts and crafts.’ “

Geiger predicts audiences will enjoy the musical score, which was written by Phil Collins. “The music is just beautiful,” she said. “When you listen to the track, there’s a lot of percussion and for one number, ‘Trashin’ the Camp,’ we don’t sing it, it’s all scatting.”

“There’s a pop feel and a rock feel” to the music, Elliott said. “It’s different from other Disney shows, like ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ that have a classical feel.”

Shows will be July 28 through 30 at KISS Theatre, in the East End Centre. Wilkes-Barre Township, with shows at 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.