Many of us have had heart burn from eating too soon before bed, indulging in fatty or spicy foods, or maybe drinking too much coffee. It’s a symptom of acid reflux, which is the regurgitation of food and stomach acid back into the esophagus- the muscular tube that connects the throat to the stomach, and it’s quite common.

But if you have acid reflux more than twice a week or your symptoms have gone from mild to excessive, you might have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and it shouldn’t be ignored.

Heart burn and acid regurgitation are the most commons symptoms of GERD, but you can also have:

• Trouble swallowing

• The feeling that something is stuck in your throat

• Sore throat

• Hoarseness or dry cough

• Chest pain

• Bad breath

At the root of a GERD is a weak lower esophageal sphincter, which is a ring-like muscle that works like a valve, opening to let food in when the stomach is empty and closing to contain acid and bile when the stomach is full. When this muscle doesn’t close properly or opens when it shouldn’t, acid and bile can flow up the esophagus, especially when we’re lying down.

Long-term esophagus damage from acid reflux can lead to conditions like:

• Esophagitis (inflammation of the esophagus)

• Barrett’s esophagus (a change in the tissue lining of the esophagus that can increase risk of esophageal cancer)

• Stricture (narrowing of the esophagus)

• Esophageal cancer

Fortunately, there are several ways to treat GERD, which can reduce symptoms or eliminate the disease completely.

Lifestyle change is the best way to get started and can lessen the need for other treatments likemedications. Reducing GERD symptoms can be as easy as making simple adjustments to your routine, such as:

• Avoiding fast food and spicy foods

• Avoiding eating three to four hours before bed

• Maintaining a healthy weight

• Eating smaller meals

• Avoiding alcohol, caffeine and tobacco

• Wearing loose-fitting clothing

• Exercising regularly on an empty stomach

• Reducing stress

Medications can also offer relief.

Over-the-counter (OTC) antacids, like Tums®, neutralize stomach acid and are effective for temporary relief of mild GERD cases.

H2 blockers, like Pepcid®, are available OTC and in prescription strength and reduce the amount of acid produced by your stomach.

Proton pump inhibitors, like Prilosec®, reduce acid better than H2 blockers and give your esophagus time to heal if it’s already been damaged by GERD. These are also available OTC or by prescription.

If no other treatments are helping manage your condition, your gastroenterologist might suggest a procedure, such as:

Fundoplication – The most common surgical treatment for GERD, fundoplication involves wrapping the top part of your stomach around your lower esophagus.

LINX™ Reflux Management System – A quarter-sized device is implanted around the bottom of your esophagus via a minimally invasive surgery. The device relaxes to let food into your stomach and contracts to keep acid in.

Bariatric surgery – If obesity is contributing to your GERD, bariatric surgery could be an option to target both conditions.

Transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF) – Using an endoscope and a special TIF device, this procedure is less invasive than a traditional fundoplication.

Stretta® procedure – This minimally invasive procedure uses an endoscope and radiofrequency waves to rebuild the tissue barrier of your upper stomach.

Ultimately, consulting your primary care physician and gastroenterologist will help you decide what treatments are right for you, and that’s exactly what you should do if chronic acid reflux is affecting your daily life.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].