Christmas-themed tour among longest running

NAC Entertainment and the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple are thrilled to announce that the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show will be performing in NEPA this December for one night only, Dec. 6.

This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will direct and co-produce tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m., and will be available in person at the Scranton Cultural Center box office, and online at BroadwayInScranton.com.

Davis will celebrate more than 35 years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry.

Davis said the hallmark tour will begin on Nov. 14 and run through Dec. 30. Two traveling ensembles will hold performances in cities across the country.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis.

“Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD’s have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.