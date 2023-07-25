🔊 Listen to this

Patients at Geisinger 65 Forward Health Centers in Buckhorn, Scranton and State College recently enjoyed activities designed for fun and socialization while promoting health and fitness for older adults.

The Buckhorn group met in spacious Bloomsburg Town Park where they started their session with fitness education. Afterward, they did brain exercises, which combine physical activity and on-the-spot thinking challenges, and played games like ladder ball and cornhole.

The State College members took their walking group to the scenic campus of the PA Military Museum in Boalsburg before stopping for smoothies at a nearby café. And the Scranton contingent got creative with patriotic garland crafts and enjoyed a “Wheel of Fitness” exercise class.

65 Forward Health Centers offer senior-focused primary care for Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage members, including longer appointments to help manage chronic conditions and laboratory and diagnostic imagery services under one roof. They also help members meet their fitness goals with state-of-the-art equipment, exercise classes and wellness coordinators, and address senior isolation by offering social and educational group activities.

Research shows isolation and loneliness are a common problem among people 65 and older and can have a negative impact on physical and mental health. A healthy social life can be a critical component in maintaining their wellness.

Compared to a similar population cared for in a traditional primary care model, 65 Forward patients have had about 15 percent fewer hospital admissions and about 40 percent fewer emergency department visits.

For more information, visit geisinger.org/65forward.