🔊 Listen to this

Sandra Miller teaches writing at the University of Massachusetts. Although this is her first novel, she has written an award winning memoir and numerous essays on self discovery and relationships. This is an intriguing story of self forgiveness and healing as the main character wrestles with a dark secret from his past that is causing turmoil in his present life. He is dealing with guilt, lies, regrets, and shame.

Gregory is a clinical psychologist with a successful practice. He lives in a beautiful house in Cambridge, Massachusetts with his wife Liv and two teenage kids. He is consumed by pain and regret about a tragic event that occurred when he was 17 and ultimately resulted in his best friend committing suicide. He has never told anyone his secret for fear of losing everything that matters to him. Meanwhile he is withdrawn at home and growing distant from his wife and kids.

And then something very strange happens. On a Wednesday at one, a beautiful woman, named Mira arrives at Gregory’s office without an appointment. Who is this mysterious woman who seems to know about his past? She cleverly, reverses roles with him and asks him to unburden himself to her. Mira continues to show up for the next several Wednesdays at one. Gregory’s attraction to her becomes more intense with each session, as he becomes the patient desperate to discover his connection to her. He can’t stop thinking about her causing even a greater strain on his marriage. He knows that his past is destroying his present. Can Mira help him get his life together in time to save his marriage?

Gregory is hard to like. He seems to be on the cusp of a breakthrough or a break down. He wants to tell Liv this terrible secret that haunts him but fears if he reveals it, he could lose her. Get a grip Gregory! It takes his father’s death for him to re-examine his life, his behaviors and his relationships. The pieces start falling into place at his father’s funeral. I wouldn’t call this book a thriller. I think of it more as a psychological case study where some unexplainable things happen. There is an unexpected twist at the end when readers learn that Gregory isn’t the only one with a secret.

This book may not appeal to everyone but if you are into paranormal experiences it is interesting how this psychologist comes to terms with his past and is able to finally forgive himself.

Questions

• Did you wonder how Gregory has been living with his secret all these years?

• What is Gregory afraid of?

• Who do you think Mira is?

• What is significant about the scarf?

• What finally causes Liv to lose her temper?

• How has Gregory’s relationships with his Dad and sister effected his life?

• What makes Gregory and Phil’s relationship significant in the end?

• Do you believe in ghosts?

Jacquie O’Neil reviewed this book. She and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Jacquie O’Neil reviewed this book. She and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.