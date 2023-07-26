🔊 Listen to this

The Mill Memorial Library Board of Trustees will host a “Love Literacy for Life” annual fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 9th, from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will be hors d’oeuvres, desserts, wine sampling, music by DJ Linda, beer tasting by Susquehanna Brewing Company, Pick a Heart, basket/ gift certificate raffles, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction. Attendees must be 21 or older.

The library is located at 495 East Main Street in Nanticoke. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit or contact the library at 570-735-3030. All proceeds benefit the library.