Cashew Lentil Loaf a ‘savory and filling’ entree

Trying to add some color to the plate, our test cook placed carrots and sour cherries next to a slice of lentil loaf. If she’d had some leafy greens on hand, that might have looked even better.

“I love this,” news editor and taste tester Roger DuPuis said after sampling a Cashew Lentil Loaf from the Times Leader Test Kitchen. “It’s so savory and filling.”

“The first word that comes to mind is hearty,” reporter Hannah Simerson said. “There’s so much happening it it, it’s like a stew.”

“I don’t know what I ate, but it was very good,” said columnist Bill O’Boyle, who added Louisiana Hot Sauce to his portion.

“There were times,” Hannah said, “I could have sworn there was meat in it.”

Oh, but there was no meat. This recipe is a vegetarian concoction that my vegetarian friend June shared with me years ago. Sometimes, when I’m in the mood for “something really healthy,” I’ll make one of these loaves, in which the starring ingredients are lentils and cashews.

“I ate a lot of lentils when I gave up red meat,” page designer Ashley Bringmann said. “But I never had them with cashews. It’s a good pairing.”

“I could have done without the raisins,” Ashley added, with Hannah seconding that motion.

As I was collecting the comments, I was somewhat glad to hear that two of my taste testers would have found the Cashew Lentil Loaf palatable, in fact they would have preferred it, without the quarter cup of raisins it contained. Here’s why:

A Times Leader reader recently requested that the test kitchen prepare some “diabetic-friendly” recipes, and I think that’s a good idea. I intend to look up some recipes that specifically fit that description.

In the mean time, since I was already making a cashew lentil loaf, I decided to look up each separate ingredient. The lentils, the cashews, the carrots, the celery, the onion and the eggs are all low on the glycemic index, which means they are slower to raise a person’s blood glucose level than foods that are high on the list, like candy or white bread or white rice.

As for raisins, a National Institutes of Health web site describes them as “low to moderate,” on the glycemic index, but other web sites say they can cause a spike in blood sugar because of their concentrated sweetness.

So, I figured if individuals with diabetes or prediabetes wanted to make this recipe, the raisins would be an ingredient they might consider eliminating. Still, they might find this a valuable recipe. The National Institutes of Health cite studies that show pulses (beans, chickpeas, split peas and lentils) are beneficial, and according to its web site, “Lentil consumption, in particular, consistently lowers acute blood glucose and insulin response when compared to starchy control foods.”

To round out a meal, it probably would be ideal to serve a slice of the loaf on a plate alongside leafy greens.

As for taste, some people might find the original recipe a trifle bland. But you can dress it up with a little curry powder or cumin in the mix or (Mark’s suggestion, which Bill followed) hot sauce on top.

There are plenty of other versions of cashew-lentil dishes online, with some including mushrooms, or red kidney beans, or barbecue sauce, or raw oats. It sounds like a good opportunity to mix and match whatever you like.

And here is the original recipe that my friend June shared with me long ago. It’s good warm or cold.

JUNE’S CASHEW-LENTIL LOAF

1 cup lentils

3 cups water

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2/3 cup chopped carrot

1/3 cup chopped celery

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons whole-wheat flour

3/4 cup unsalted raw cashews, chopped

1/4 cup raisins

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Cook lentils in water until soft, about 45 minutes. Set aside. Saute onions and garlic in oil until onions are transparent. Add carrots and celery and simmer, covered, 10 to 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix the lentils (drained), vegetables and remaining ingredients. Bake about 45 minutes or until loaf is firm.

