Bear Creek Township Volunteer Hose Co. will host its annual picnic on Saturday, Aug. 5 on the fire department grounds on Route 115.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. and conclude at 7.

It will feature a host of foods including a BBQ chicken dinner and the traditional sausage sandwiches and potato pancakes with live entertainment throughout the day.

Games for the kids will include a duck pond, golf and a candy wheel. There will also be a basket raffle stand featuring baskets designed to please old and young alike.

Items will also be available to purchase to show your support for the hose company, including garden flags, 20-ounce stainless steel tumblers and bottle koozies.

All are welcome to the Bear Creek Township Volunteer Hose. Co. picnic on Bear Creek Boulevard 9Route 115) just past the turnpike entrance.