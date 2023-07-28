🔊 Listen to this

Set during World War II, the biographical film “Oppenheimer” chronicles the real life story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in developing the atomic bomb. Opening up with an impressive $80 million in just the first weekend alone, this documentary feel-like film is on track to be one of the most impressive box offices successes to come out of the Summer of 2023.

Opening up the same weekend as “Barbie,” there has been a cheeky slogan that has become unanimous with these two films, “Barbenheimer.” It is a movement that is meant to get audiences to sit through both films back-to-back. With a running time of three solid hours, I only opted for “Oppenheimer,” sadly. This reviewer can only sit on his bony keister for so long before I have to get up and move around, let alone, use a restroom! I thought about just wearing an adult diaper, but with what little dignity I have left, even I chose against that move!

The question is who didn’t director Christopher Nolan get to star in the big onscreen spectacle? In the lead role, Cillian Murphy (Red Eye) is at the helm of the project as the scientist himself, with Emily Blunt playing his wife “Kitty.” Both will in all probability be nominated for Oscars for these said roles along with a best picture nominee, and rightfully so. Supporting players Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr., who performs his best work in at least a decade here, also are noteworthy. I have to tell you the soundtrack to this picture is also a character in the film. The score adds such an element of suspense and needed depth to the overall story, it changes the mood and tone of the project entirely.

I didn’t know much about this particular story until now, but it’s a shame that whether you are doing good for this world, or you are doing bad, you will be picked apart by critics no matter which end of the spectrum you are working on. That indeed happened to the famed scientist here who has been so vital to history itself.

“Oppenheimer” is in my opinion the best film by Christopher Nolan to date, it is incredibly informative, and quite bold in style.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ since 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.