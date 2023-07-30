🔊 Listen to this

I’m sad to say I won’t be at the next Wilkes-Barre POWER! event.

While I’m off to Chicago for a trip (which I’m super stoked about, by the way), I still want to share all the details with you about the August mixer slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at Breaker Brewing Company in Wilkes-Barre Township.

My fellow board members Bill Corcoran Jr., Jess Corcoran, Rich Perry and Meagan Zielinski will be there greeting guests, engaging in conversations and introducing the representatives from the SPCA of Luzerne County, the featured nonprofit of the night.

As you may know, the SPCA’s mission is to uplift the community by providing compassion, comfort and care to domestic companion animals through education, advocacy, protection and a shelter/adoption program. I hope they’ll have some animals on hand for guests to mingle with.

I absolutely love seeing the dedication of the SPCA staff and volunteers and the ways in which they help animals in need, so I’m disappointed I won’t be there.

But besides the SPCA at the event, another reason to attend is because Breaker Brewing Company is awesome. It’s a cool space, and I encourage you to view the website at breakerbrewingcompany.com to read more about the history.

I wrote a story about the company back in its infancy in 2009 as the owners were brewing the beer in a basement. To see how it’s grown is truly remarkable.

The company is now housed in a former monastery and school on top of the hill in Wilkes-Barre Township with multiple relaxing areas for patrons, a food menu and outdoor patio.

I love seeing businesses grow, expand and thrive right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

If you’ve never been to the brewery before, Aug. 10 is your chance.

We’ve had POWER! events there before, most recently in 2018 where I remember guests loving learning about the brew system and rotating beers on tap.

This will be a great introduction into the Breaker Brewing world for anyone who’s unfamiliar with the beer or the brand.

So, mark your calendars and plan to attend on August 10. A membership at POWER! is just $35 for the year or $15 for a one-time event. Choose what works for you, come mingle and hopefully make some meaningful connections.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].