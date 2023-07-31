Clint Dyer directed new version of Shakespeare tragedy

The Dietrich Theater in historic downtown Tunkhannock will show “Othello – National Theater Live” on the big screen. This is an extraordinary new production of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, directed by Clint Dyer.

“Othello” was filmed live on the Lyttleton stage of the National Theatre. There will be two opportunities to catch this powerful tragedy at the Dietrich, Sundays Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 at 2 p.m.

Shakespeare’s tragedy tells the story of Desdemona who is a bright, headstrong daughter of a senator; elevated by her status but stifled by its expectations. And Othello, who is a refugee of slavery, has risen to the top of a white world and finds love across racial lines has a cost.

Desdemona and Othello wed in secret and crave a new life together. But as unseen forces conspire against them, they find their future is not theirs to decide. WhatsOnStage said “Othello” was “an extraordinary performance at the heart of a revelatory and relevant production.”

The cast includes Giles Terera (“Hamilton”), Rosy McEwen (“The Alienist”) and Paul Hilton (“The Inheritance”).

“Giles Terera shines in this powerful, brutal staging” the Evening Standard wrote.

General admission for the show is $14, senior/member tickets are $12 and student/child tickets are $10. Tickets are available at DietrichTheater.com, at the ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 x3.