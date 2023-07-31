🔊 Listen to this

I caught an episode of America’s Test Kitchen featuring Greek Chicken and crushed red potatoes, and made them both for a meal one recent evening. We had some mushrooms left over from my last test kitchen pizza (pan pepperoni), so I looked for a tasty-sounding recipe in my venerable Better Homes and Gardens cookbook and settled on a simple pan-fry option. I’ll give the potato and mushroom recipes in future articles, this is about the chicken.

While this easy recipe is deemed Greek, the TV chef pointed out it actually came from Alabama. Turns out a lot of Greek immigrants settled their, heavily influencing the evolution of cuisine in some major population hubs. This specific recipe came from a restaurant in Birmingham.

I loved it, both for the ease and flavor. The chef recommended chopping the garlic and fresh herbs coarsely so they would give a bigger burst of flavor and I agree. The only thing I did different was to use three large, boneless and skinless breasts instead of “chicken parts,” which usually means breasts and legs, bones still inside. MT believes meat is more flavorful with the bone, and for red meats I agree. I’m not sure that’s true with chicken, which generally serves as a carrier for applied flavors more than as a flavor itself.

Either way, as much as she liked it the first time, she raved a day or two later after reheating leftovers. “This is really wonderful,” she said, noting the flavors really melded wll.

Dobru chut!

Greek Chicken (America’s Test Kitchen)

3 pounds chicken parts or a four-pound chicken you cut up.

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped thyme

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped rosemary

Lemon zest, about six 3-inch strips of lemon peeled and chopped

5 cloves of garlic coarsely chopped

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon black pepper

Mix thyme, rosemary, lemon zest, garlic, olive oil, salt, oregano, coriander and peppers in a bowl for marinade.

Slit chicken half-inch deep cuts into chicken, three cuts for breasts and two for legs or thighs. This is to get more marinade in them. Put in marinade, coat, cover with plastic and put in refrigerator for 30 minutes to 2 hours (no longer as it may get too salty).

Heat oven to 425° with rack at top. Put chicken in a broiler-safe pan, pour all leftover marinade on top. Bake about 30 minutes till breast hit 160° and thighs hit 170° internally. Remove from oven, set oven on broil, and spoon the liquid from the chicken back on top. Broil about 3 minutes watching closely to make sure it browns evenly. Remove and let rest in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and add 1 tablespoon lemon juice to pan juices, spoon over the chicken.

