I think I could have done a better job of crushing some of the potatoes, but most of them were busted up enough to accomplish the goal: More surface area for the tasty herbed garlic butter.

As promised in last week’s test kitchen about an easy Greek chicken, here’s one of the side dishes I made with that entree. It’s a pretty simple idea for getting more flavor on little spuds: Crush them against the side of the pot when they are done cooking and drained.

One of the nice thing about smaller (“new”) potatoes is that the skins are so thin there’s no need to peel them. MT & I rarely peel potatoes anyway because, the philosophy goes, doing so strips away a lot of the nutrients. There are exceptions, of course. I peel potatoes when I make my late mom’s pierogi recipe, and usually in mashed potatoes destined for another recipe (Irish potato cakes, potato bread, shepherd’s pie, and peanut butter pinwheels are dishes I’ve written about that qualify).

This recipe seems pretty goof proof to me, so I don’t have any additional advice from my own experience, other than to suggest that in the “crushing,” you should be a little aggressive. The goal is to have more potato surface coated with the herbed butter, and a few of my potatoes were just cracked a bit, not crushed enough to make a difference. Full disclosure: I used a pound and a half of potatoes (the size bag they came in), but think that just meant more delicious herbed garlic butter for coating them all.

Dobru chut!

Crushed Red Potatoes (America’s Test Kitchen)

2 pounds small red potatoes

2 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons minced chives

2 tablespoons minced parsley

1 clove of garlic, pressed

6 tablespoons butter

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Put potatoes whole in 8-quart Dutch oven. Add salt and cold water till water is one-inch over the potatoes. Bring to boil over high heat, reduce heat to medium high and simmer about 20 minutes. Check a few potatoes with a paring knife, which should go straight through with no resistance when they are fully cooked. Drain, and dry the pot out.

Melt butter over medium heat in the same Dutch oven. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Add parsley, then chives, salt and pepper. Stir, add potatoes, stir to coat. Use back of spoon to pop potatoes, cracking them open. Crush but don’t smash or mash. Toss to coat one more time and serve.

