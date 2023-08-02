🔊 Listen to this

Eagles Mere will host its 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. The event will take place on the Village Green located at the corner of PA-42 and Pennsylvania Ave, across the street from the iconic Sweet Shop.

Guests can enjoy a wide array of juried exhibitors offering original artwork, jewelry, pottery, woodworks, glasswork, furniture and more.

Attendees will also enjoy good food and live music while shopping. In addition to the festival, the Village Shops will be open offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner along with farm fresh foods, homemade desserts, ice cream, specialty coffees, art, housewares, and miscellaneous items.

The real estate office is also open for attendees who are interested in renting or buying in the Eagles Mere area.

The festival is open to the public with a $5 admission fee; 12 and younger admitted free. Ticket proceeds benefit the Eagles Mere non-profit organizations that assist with the events and the Eagles Mere Conservancy for the upkeep of the village green.

Tucked away in the endless mountains region of Pennsylvania, Eagles Mere is located along PA-42 in Sullivan County, six miles from US-220 in Muncy Valley or Laporte. This area is home to pristine lakes, a variety of museums and many shopping and dining destinations, making it the perfect retreat, no matter what the season. For more information on the Arts and Crafts Festival, please contact Kristin Montgomery at [email protected].