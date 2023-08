Chapters from PA, NY represented at local event

🔊 Listen to this

Better Red Than Dead Chapter are shown from left, seated: Linda Dessoye, Maureen Ledoretti and Peggy Guffrovich and, standing, Pat Girman, Sheila Kern, Mary Reynolds, Patsy Morris and Thelma Noble.

Red Hot Rollers Chapter are shown from left, seated: Joann Sprau and Pat Mravcak and, standing, Judy Vanderpool and Kathryne Koppell.

Ruby Rose Divas Chapter are shown from left, seated: Dianne Stilp, Maureen Riley and Cindy Mitchell and, standing, Kathy Roos, Romaine Stout and Marion Marosevitch.

Red Hat Country Cousins Chapter who represent three generations of the same family are shown from left: Stephanie Hughes, Jane Scott and Lauren Fassett.

Officers of the Wilkes-Barre Area Queens Council of the Red Hat Society who planned the event are shown from left: Jane Scott, Vice President, Romaine Stout, President, Mary Reynolds, Treasurer, and Hazel Markowski, Secretary.

The Red Hat Society recently held a Black and White Gala at The Woodlands in Wilkes-Barre. Attire for the day was black and white in contrast to the usual red and purple.

Chapters from throughout Pennsylvania and New York were represented.

A luncheon was served, followed by live entertainment. Janis Smurkoski presented several vocal selections while accompanying herself on guitar.