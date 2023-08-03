Shows run Aug. 4 through Aug. 13

🔊 Listen to this

Rhiannon Legg is Roxie Hart and Mick Neel is Velma Kelly in the Phoenix PAC production of ‘Chicago.’

Annabelle Bogdon, Mick Neel and Brooke Marley portray three of the women accused of murder who perform in the ‘Cell Block Tango’ number.

“The music, it’s pretty much all jazz out of the 1920s,” 17-year-old Brock Marion of Peckville said, explaining why he’s excited to be part of the cast of “Chicago” at the Phoenix Performing Arts Center in Duryea. “Written by Kander & Ebb; they’re the best.”

“I like the dancing,” said Ryn Walsh, 16, of Hughestown, who has been practicing Bob Fosse-style steps for the past five weeks in preparation for Friday’s opening night.

Then there are the fascinating characters. In real life, you might want to keep your distance from most of them. But, “in the show, they’re cool,” said Mick Neel, 18, of Wyoming, who portrays “merry murderess” Velma Kelly.

“We’re bad people, except for Katalin Hunyak,” said Annabelle Bogdon, 17, of Mountain Top, naming the one person in the women’s section of Chicago’s 1920s-era Cook County Jail who seems to have been wrongly accused of murder. “She can’t speak English and she’s overlooked.”

While Katalin has no one to speak up for her and few resources in her adopted country, just about all of the other characters are experts at manipulating each other, or at least trying to.

“Whenever I mention ‘Chicago’ to my grandparents,” 16-year-old Brady O’Boyle of Pittston said, they remind him of how much they like the press conference scene where “merry murderess” Roxie Hart and defense attorney Billy Flynn perform quite a routine for the reporters.

“I love being the lawyer,” said 18-year-old Jacob Hull of Duryea, who portrays Billy Flynn. “The courtroom, the suspense, it’s all there.”

Director and choreographer Lee LaChette nostalgically noted that the four main leads of the show — Jacob Hull as Flynn, Mick Neel as Velma; Rhiannon Legg as Roxie Hart and Lilly Hendry as Matron “Mama” Morton — have all graduated from high school this year and this may be their last show with Phoenix PAC.

“I love this show. It’s so vaudevillian,” LaChette said, giving Mick Neel and Rhiannon Legg credit for designing some of their own choreography for the production.

“I know it’s cliche,” cast member Anna Trapper, 17, of Scranton said. “But I love the way it opens with ‘All That Jazz.’ It gets everyone ready for the show.”

If you’d like to get ready for the show, please note reservations are recommended and call 570-457-3589. Tickets will be available at the door unless the show sells out. (The last show sold out completely and people were turned away.) Tickets are $12. Show dates are Aug. 4 through Aug. 13 with Friday and Saturday shows at 8 p.m. and Sunday show at 2.