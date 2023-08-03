Spinach, roasted beets, goat cheese a ‘very refreshing’ combo

While I was assembling a Three Color Salad this week in our home kitchen, which doubles as the Times Leader test kitchen, Mark couldn’t resist the roasted red beets, fresh from the oven.

“Did you dress these in anything? … How long did you roast them?” he asked as he nibbled. “And you didn’t take the skin off? … This could be my new favorite way to cook red beets.”

I was pleased that my husband liked the roasted beets, plus the raw spinach, goat cheese and vinaigrette that accompanied them in a simple salad.

That will be a good reason to make it again and again at home, which I would have wanted to do in any case — because I almost couldn’t believe how good it tasted.

It was so good, I almost didn’t want to share it with the newsroom taste testers. But I decided not to be selfish. So, what did they have to say?

“I love goat cheese!” reporter Hannah Simerson said when I told her what was in store. After tasting the salad, she said, “I’ve never had a beet before,” and declared that “The goat cheese really ties everything together.”

“I just bonded with a bunch of goats,” said columnist Bill O’Boyle, who coincidentally was writing a story about goat yoga that day. “It’s very good, very refreshing,” he said of the salad. “The dressing was good, too.”

Another taste tester, reporter Margaret Roarty, said she likes all of the ingredients separately, so shewasn’t surprised that she enjoyed them together.

But others didn’t like every ingredient.

“I like the beets, but I’m not a fan of the spinach or goat cheese,” reporter Kevin Carroll said after tasting a small sample. “So it’s ‘two bad, one good’ for me.”

“It’s a good way to eat more spinach,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said, “but if I made it I would make it without the goat cheese.”

“I’m liking everything that’s on this plate,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said after I served her a salad sample with everything except the white ingredient, since she had recently discovered she doesn’t like “the tang of goat cheese.”

“Tell people not to fear the goat cheese,” said news editor Roger DuPuis, who believed the cheese brought out a better flavor in the beets, which are not his favorite vegetable.

Roasting the beets also brought out their sweetness, I told him.

”I appreciate the different colors,” Lyndsay said, reflecting that nutrition advice to “eat a rainbow.”

I was inspired to make a Three Color Salad when I spotted some very reasonably priced (and pure white) goat cheese at Aldi’s in Kingston. I already had some lovely red beets from the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market at home, so I picked up some spinach and decided to try a Tricolore Insalata, loosely based on one I’d seen in an Italian restaurant, where it celebrated the green, white and red of the Italian flag.

(Some chefs use raddichio, arugula and endive to accomplish that, but I was set on using beets.) Other online recipes mention red cabbage or pistachios or candied walnuts in the mix. I also found a recipe for Tricolour Salad that uses carrots, green papaya and cucumber to represent the saffron, white and dark green of the Indian flag.

So there are many ways to try to eat a rainbow.

As I gleaned tips from several web sites, I decided to cut the red beet roots into bite-size pieces, skin on, drizzle them with olive oil, and roast them at 350 for about half an hour.

Then I whisked together a vinaigrette, based on a recipe attributed to the famous chef Bobby Flay, which amounted to 3 tablespoons olive oil, 3 tablespoons vinegar and 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard. And here’s my recipe:

Simple Three-Color Salad

5 to 6 cups spinach

3 or 4 medium to large red beets

4 ounces goat cheese

dressing of your choice

Trim and scrub red beets, leaving the skin on. Spread in a baking dish, drizzle with olive oil and roast at 350 for 30 to 40 minutes or until tender when pierced. Remove from oven and cool.

Toss red beets with spinach; then dot the mix with slices (or spoonfuls) of goat cheese. Dress with vinaigrette or other dressing of choice.

