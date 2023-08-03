🔊 Listen to this

The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA’s Wilkes-Barre branch recently received a contribution from the Gary A. Michak Memorial Scholarship Fund to provide a scholarship for YMCA child care services.

The Scholarship Fund was established in 2018 in memory of Gary A. Michak. Gary was a beloved husband, father and friend, a national martial arts champion, and a tireless advocate for his law firm clients and the community at large. This scholarship honors Gary’s life and legacy by providing financial aid for YMCA daycare and educational services in perpetuity. This year, a single-parent family with two small children was grateful to receive the scholarship award from Gary’s Fund.

“Support like this allows the Y to provide financial aid opportunities as part of its mission to turn no one away for inability to pay,” states Jim Thomas, CEO. “Scholarship opportunities help to ease the burden that many families now face when securing critical services like child care.”

The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA provides child care services across four branches in the Wilkes-Barre and Pittston areas, supporting working families and providing nurturing environments where they can be healthy, confident, and secure as they grow. Many studies have shown that community-based early care and education progams like these can provide lasting impacts and may serve as a catalyst for children’s success later in life—particularly for those from less resourced environments.

Those who share a passion for supporting single parent families may join in this cause by donating at: wvymca.org/donate/

To learn how to qualify for financial assistance in Child Care: (570) 823-2191 or wvymca.org/childcare/