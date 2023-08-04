Jim Harris has a vast assortment of TMNT toys, games and memorabilia

When Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles superfan Jim Harris spoke to the Times Leader last Sunday afternoon, his plan was to go see the latest movie this weekend at the Dietrich Theatre in Tunkhannock.

On Tuesday evening he sent us a photo of his ticket stub for that evening’s 7:15 showing of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” at the Dietrich.

“I guess I couldn’t wait,” Harris said of his trip to see the new film.

That’s probably not a surprise. The Back Mountain resident has been a fan of the characters for 35 years.

A substantial area of Harris’ home is devoted to his extensive memorabilia collection — beyond toys and figurines there are costumed mannequins, video and pinball games, unopened food items, and promotional materials.

It’s not all Turtles — Harris also has a huge collection of “Monster High” items, as well as memorabilia from Toys ‘R’ Us stores — but talking to him it’s pretty obvious where his heart lies.

“When I was a kid, when I was 10 years old, back in 1988, the cartoon first came out, every day after school I would run home and sit in front of the TV and watch it,” Harris said of the Turtles. “I loved them.”

Who is his favorite Turtle? Michaengelo, by Far.

In fact, Harris often goes by “Mikey,” as the character did, and when he dons a costume to attend events it’s to appear as Michaelagelo.

“He was the most awesome Turtle ever. He was the fun Turtle,” Harris said.

Harris began collecting Turtles as a kid. He began collecting again in 2012, when the franchise underwent a reboot.

“I have 350 of them now,” he said.

He also has items signed by TMNT co-creators Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman.

Harris is seeking Guinness World Record recognition for his “Monster High” collection alone, and he hopes one day to establish a museum with everything he has accumulated.

In the meanwhile, those who are curious about Harris’ collection can visit his YouTube channel, @yourfavoriteninjaturtle2042.