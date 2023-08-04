🔊 Listen to this

I really hope they have station wagons in Heaven – assuming that I get there.

Every year around this time, with summer heading into its homestretch, my thoughts go back to the days of piling into the family wagon, with seemingly unlimited space, and heading out for an airy day at the park, the lake or my aunt and uncle’s farm.

You couldn’t fill up a station wagon, by the way. There was room for everybody and everything – picnic baskets, folding chairs, purchases, unexpected guests.

The nice part was that you didn’t have to learn how to drive some entirely new type of vehicle. If you could handle a regular mom-and-dad sedan, you could captain the most elegant wagon on the planet.

But, no more. The Ford and Plymouth wagons my family owned (I later owned a Plymouth and a Hyundai) are ancient history.

Said “MotorTrend” magazine recently “this once ubiquitous body style has become such a rarity in the American market that the only options left hail from Europe.”

I question whether they are the real thing, though. The eurowagons I’ve seen online appear disguised as SUVs, as if subtly hinting to buyers that the neighbors will not know the difference and your chances of being snickered at will be nil.

The station wagons of old carried no such social baggage. In fact, Hollywood was forever showing wagons pulling into the driveways of Long Island mansions, with liveried servants rushing out to welcome the folks from Aspen or Zurich who’d come to visit after a long flight in a TWA Constellation.

Of course, other kinds of cars have had their day before the final parking at Joe’s Find-It-Yourself-and-Beware-of-the-Dogs Auto Parts.

Does anyone remember the business coupe? This number had a front seat and an enormous trunk, in which traveling salesmen carried samples of merchandise to show to store buyers far and wide. It’s been replaced by the Internet.

I feel like shouting “23 skidoo” at pictures of the runabout, a coupe with a rumble seat in back. I’m not sure how a person was supposed to get into or out of this compartment (or survive a rainstorm). But, according to old movies, it appears to have been just the thing to drive to the big game with a raccoon tail tied to the antenna.

I’ve ridden in a convertible just once. Never again! Hollywood shows a bit of the passengers’ coiffures wisping around amid witty and/or romantic conversation. But in real life, riding in one with the top down is like going up in a 1917 biplane without goggles and trying to talk to somebody in another seat.

Now, I’m not claiming that the station wagon was the perfect passenger car. Climbing past the middle seat and plopping yourself backwards into the last row – then sitting with your knees bumping your ribs – was not a task for the large or the elderly, no matter what the glossy ads full of cheery faces hinted.

But that third seat could also be folded down toward the floor, creating massive carrying capacity. There was something even better. With the earlier models having rear doors that opened downward, the concept of the tailgate party entered our culture.

Is there an SUV on the planet that carries a charcoal grill and doubles as a right-height dining table?

Of course, there are legitimate questions of whether I will a) get to Heaven and b) discover a motor pool there.

Hey, if all works out, maybe I can even get a two-tone model.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected].

