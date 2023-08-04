🔊 Listen to this

The Catholic Choral Society will begin its 75th year on Sept. 5, with Tuesday evening rehearsals from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the IHM Center at Marywood University .

New members are welcome and no auditions are required.

The Choral Society is nondenominational and composed of members from Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wayne, Susquehanna, Pike and Wyoming counties. The chorus performs sacred, classical, and secular music at performances in Northeastern PA counties.

The Catholic Choral Society’s first concert is the annual November Generations Concert on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. when the chorus will host regional choral groups from elementary school through college at the University of Scranton. Additional choral programs are scheduled for the Advent, Christmas and Lenten and spring seasons.