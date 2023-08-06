🔊 Listen to this

“THANK YOU” is the heading on the top of most of the cards written to the F.M. Kirby Center staff by children who recently attended one of the Kirby’s Young People’s Theater Series programs. The mission-based program means a lot to the employees who work at the thriving arts venue and more to the students in attendance.

The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts is a historic theater located in downtown Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. It was built in 1938 and has maintained its original art-deco charm and grandeur. The Kirby Center hosts a variety of live performances, including concerts, Broadway shows, comedy acts, and more, including its annual Laux Young People’s Theater Series.

The F.M. Kirby Center has offered the Young People’s Theater Series program to school-aged children throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania since 1986. Just last year, they announced the renaming of this program to “The ‘Laux’ Young People’s Theater Series” in honor of former Kirby Center staff members, Don and Joan Laux, who were extremely passionate about this program and helped warmly welcome tens of thousands of smiling young faces through their brass doors for so many years. Through this cornerstone mission program, the Kirby Center is able to bring the children in the community to experience impactful arts programming at their venue by providing thousands of local students in grades K-12 the chance to enjoy fun, educational, and culturally enriching live stage performances, free of charge for the schools. Since 2015, the Kirby Center has chosen to underwrite the program and offer it completely free of charge to local school districts as they understand schools constantly face constraints and cuts to their arts education budgets. The Kirby Center is proud to continue to bring this free arts education programming to the community thanks to the commitment and devotion of its staff and especially the support of generous local businesses, foundations, members, and individual donors.

The Laux Young People’s Theater Series is scheduled in coordination with the academic school year and includes performances suited for particular grades with a variety of themes and topics. Tailored study guides are available to educators for each performance. The 2023-2024 LYPTS line-up has been announced and all school districts are invited to contact the F.M. Kirby Center to register their students.

