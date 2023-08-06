🔊 Listen to this

I’m often perplexed about what to eat for lunch. More often than not these days, it’s a tuna packet, a bowl of cereal or cup of cottage cheese, if I’m being honest.

Every now and them, though, I get wild and decide to treat myself to something special. That could be a lunch on the porch at the Westmoreland Club, a stop at Café 315 to see some friends or DoorDash from one of the plethora of fabulous restaurants around here.

On Friday I opted to try something new and ordered from Yummy Bowl, the new stir-fry restaurant in Wilkes-Barre Township that was formerly home to Mirakuya Japanese Restaurant. I figured I’d give it a try and was immediately drawn to the self-serve area where you can pick your own ingredients and have a chef cook a rice or noodle bowl for you.

On this particular occasion I was in a rush, so called ahead and had a lovely, short conversation with a woman who helped me with my order: a chicken lo mein noodle bowl and a chicken and broccoli rice bowl. (I was obviously very hungry).

The chicken lo mein dish consisted of savory chicken pieces tossed with stir-fried vegetables and lo mein noodles, while the chicken and broccoli rice bowl was mainly chicken breast tossed with broccoli and rice. Besides noodle and rice bowls, there were soups, appetizers and vegetarian specials to choose from, but I went with what seemed right.

Since I’d never been to the restaurant before, the staff explained that you can make your own bowl and have it cooked right in front of you.

I promised to be back since I’m always looking for fun lunch ideas.

I also eyed the dining area and ample table seating that could make for a perfect lunch location with a group of friends.

If you’re looking for a tasty lunch – or dinner, for that matter – consider Yummy Bowl. It’s worth checking out if you like to select your own protein, vegetables and sauces while watching chefs in action right before your eyes.

I was there during a normal busy lunchtime Friday, but there is more than enough room to wait and everyone seemed super pleasant.

While I don’t get out for lunch as often as I’d like, Yummy Bowl is a viable option in a very convenient location.

If you do go, I hope Yummy Bowl is as delicious of an experience for you as it was for me.

I’m not embarrassed to say that I devoured both of my bowls, and can’t wait to get back for another.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

