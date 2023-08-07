All proceeds benefit Autism Collaborative Movement

“Autism Throw Down” Doubles Cornhole Tournament on August 20

TheCollaborative Autism Movement (CAM) will hold the “Autism Throw Down” Doubles Cornhole Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Sugarloaf Golf Club. Registration starts at 10 am and bags fly at noon. The fun-filled event features live music, food, beer, seltzers, raffles, contests, 50/50 cash raffle and special prizes.

Pre-Registration is suggested. The fee is $100 per team. More than $2,000 in cash prizes with $1,000 guaranteed to winners will be awarded. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Collaborative Autism Movement (CAM) is a non-profit organization in Pennsylvania. CAM’s mission is to Collaborate with Community partners to support inclusion and understanding of individuals with autism and to focus our efforts on offering impactful resources to help support their needs in our community.

“We look forward to an exciting Doubles Cornhole Tournament to raise funds for Collaborative Autism Movement. You won’t want to miss this fun-filled opportunity to raise money for a great cause for local children,” said Collaborative Autism Movement founder Krista DeAngelo.

Sugarloaf Golf Club is located at 18 Golf Club Road in Sugarloaf. In case of rain, the venue will move to 600 S. Poplar Street in Hazleton.

To register for the Doubles Cornhole Tournament, please visit https://www.collaborativeautismmovement.com/events/autism-throwdown. For more information about CAM, please visit www.collaborativeautismmovement.org