Service 1st Federal Credit Union held their annual Charity Duck Derby on Aug. 5, raising $20,000 to benefit two organizations.

A large crowd turned out to join Service 1st’s mascot Crissie and cheer for the rubber duckies as they raced down the Susquehanna River toward the finish line at the Danville/Riverside Bridge.

“Today was exceptional. We enjoyed beautiful weather, a wonderful turnout and a record-breaking response to this year’s Charity Duck Derby,” said Mike Thomas, incoming president/CEO at Service 1st. “On behalf of Service 1st we want to thank everyone who helped to make today a success.”

More than 4,400 tickets were sold for this year’s event a new record for the fund-raiser. Due to a higher than average water flow/discharge along the Susquehanna River and the potential for more showers leading up to the event, Service 1st held a random drawing during the event to select five tickets. Each ticket number was represented by a large rubber duck that raced toward the finish line.

The 2023 Duck Derby winners are, first place, Beverly Luzier, $500; second place, Doris Breech, $100; third place, Nancy Marko, $100; fourth place, Kathy Marzari, $100 and fifth place Carol Winle, $100. The last place finisher, Tom Munley, won a special prize. A member of the Service 1st Duck Derby committee will be reaching out to all of the winners.

In addition to the race, attendees enjoyed balloons, children’s activities and refreshments, including free pizza.

Funds raised by this year’s Duck Derby will be combined with those raised during Service 1st’s 29th annual Charity Golf Tournament on Aug. 25, to benefit the Montour Area Recreation Commission and Wreaths Across America, Montour Chapter.