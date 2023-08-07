🔊 Listen to this

Sports can be a healthy outlet for our kids by providing a fun structure for physical fitness, mental health benefits like stress reduction, and opportunities to build confidence, learn discipline and enjoy camaraderie.

As youth sports have become more competitive, young players have begun to specialize in one sport by joining teams that play year-round and working with personal trainers. Single-sport specialization may allow children to hone a specific skill set, but participation in multiple sports is likely better for their health.

By focusing on only one sport, children are more likely to overuse certain muscle groups and increase their risk of injury. Examples of overuse injuries include:

Tennis elbow

Jumper’s knee

Shin splints

Little-league shoulder

While minor sports-related injuries are common and can happen suddenly, overuse injuries tend to occur over the long term. They arise from overexertion and too little recovery time. Rest and recovery are a critical part of training and should be incorporated in any healthy regimen.

Repetitive motions, like swinging a tennis racket or throwing a pitch, can stress and damage tendons, ligaments and muscles. Over time, this stress can lead to inflammation and injury. If your child has an overuse injury, rest is often the best treatment. If the condition is severe, your young competitor might need to visit a sports medicine specialist.

Overuse injuries are common in teenagers because they’re still growing. When teens excessively or repetitively use muscle groups during growth spurts, damage can be serious and sometimes permanent. A good guideline for teens is to use their age as a limit for weekly hours of practice. A 13-year-old, for example, shouldn’t practice more than 13 hours in week, and no teen should specialize in a single sport until they’re at least 15.

Playing multiple sports, especially sports that work different muscle groups, allows muscles to rest and develop properly. This can improve a young athlete’s durability and overall athleticism.

Sometimes, skills developed playing one sport can help improve the skill set for another sport. A good example would be a swimmer who strengthens their legs during swimming season, which helps with their jumping during basketball season.

These days, teams that are single-sport specialized may discourage kids from playing multiple sports. In some cases, coaches may ask players to sign a contract that prevents them from playing other sports. This required specialization can be harmful to children, so make your concerns known if your child’s coaches try any of these tactics.

Talk to your kids. Find out what sports excite them and encourage them to explore several different athletic pursuits. It will be good for their health and help them reach their goals in the different sports they like.

If you do think your child has symptoms of an overuse injury, it’s important that they stop practicing and playing and allow themselves time to recover. Consult your family doctor to get a proper diagnosis and course of treatment that’s right for your young athlete.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].