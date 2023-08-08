🔊 Listen to this

Representatives from the Luzerne County Bar Association Charitable Foundation recently presented Allied Services with a $2,500 donation. The contribution will support therapeutic and socialization programs for autistic children at Allied Services.

The Pediatric Program at Allied Services provides comprehensive physical, occupational, and speech therapy to children of all ages with various diagnoses. In 2022, Allied Services provided more than 33,000 pediatric therapy visits for over 600 children. This includes children with challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication needs, common to autism spectrum disorder.