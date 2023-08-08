Proceeds benefit Hazleton Area Recreation Program

The Hazleton Area Recreation Program (H.A.R.P.) is holding its first Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Sugarloaf Golf Club. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start and an awards dinner with prizes following the tournament at 3:30 p.m.

Funds raised will help the Hazleton Area Recreation Program add to their current programming, provide staff for the facility and in general, “keep the lights on”.

The Hazleton Area Recreation Program is a non-profit 501© (3) that was founded in 2015. The mission of H.A.R.P. is to enhance the future of the youth of the Greater Hazleton Area through providing exercise, character development, self-discipline, confidence, structure, work ethic, and friendship.

Some of the programs H.A.R.P. offers to local kids and teens include Boxing, Personal Training and Functional Training, Baseball Strength and Conditioning, Golf Strength and Conditioning, Soccer Strength and Conditioning, Softball Strength and Conditioning, Swimming Strength and Conditioning and Speed Training. In 2023, H.A.R.P. opened a new 13,000 square ft. sports complex located at 600 South Poplar Street.

“H.A.R.P has historically been a home for a majority of local little league and high school teams practice sessions, had a consistent youth boxing program that hosts an average of 20 students twice weekly, offered live adult fitness and boxing classes, and will be the site of the area’s only public sensory room. Because our clientele is more than 50% below the poverty level, it is essential that we offer low-cost memberships to make sure we are accessible and all-inclusive. Without donation dollars, our income would fall short of what is needed to operate such a facility,” said H.A.R.P. Executive Director Christie Provanzo. “It is only through the generosity of donors that we can continue to provide this safe haven for the future of the Greater Hazleton Area. There is no donation too small.” added Provanzo.

“We want to help the kids in our community succeed and give them the tools to become the future leaders in our area all while giving them a safe place to do so,” said HARP Board Member Jarrod DeAngelo.

“Fore the Love of H.A.R.P” Golf Tournament foursomes are $400. Tournament sponsorships range from $100 to $5,000. To register or for sponsorship opportunities, please make sure to visit Hazletonharp.org or call 570- 233-4402.