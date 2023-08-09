What is the difference between justice and revenge?

Kistler’s legal thriller ‘Her, Too’ raises timely, disturbing questions

Bonnie Kistler is a former Philadelphia trial lawyer and author of the popular novel, “The Cage.” Her new novel, “Her, Too” is a legal thriller about justice and revenge, featuring a high powered lawyer who learns the terrible truth, the hard way, about the client that she just defended against sexual assault.

Kelly McCann loves to win and usually does. She has built a successful legal career with a loyal team. Her specialty is defending men accused of sex crimes, claiming they have been falsely accused. There are some people who call her a traitor to her gender, but Kelly doesn’t care because she is focused on providing for her family. At home she has a comatose husband who requires 24-hour care as a result of a severe stroke he suffered 10 years ago. She also has two children at home, a teenage son and a preteen daughter. She is responsible for the cost of her husband’s care and employs several caregivers.

Dr. Benedict, a renowned scientist is working on a cure for Alzheimer’s when he is accused of sexual assault by a female employee. Kelly manages to get him acquitted from the charges and celebrates the win with her team. Unfortunately the thrill of victory doesn’t last long. She makes the mistake of accepting an invitation to Dr. Benedict’s home for a celebratory dinner. That night she too, falls victim to a brutal sexual assault and learns what a monster the scientist really is. Her dilemma is that she can’t tell anyone about the assault, or her career would be destroyed. After all she defended him. Kelly is tough and not about to back down from a fight. She will find a way to take her attacker down.

Kelly joins forces with three other rape victims who had taken payoffs to remain silent in Dr. Benedict’s case. Together they devise a plan that would destroy his reputation and dismantle his career. Things don’t go as planned, however, and one by one Kelly’s accomplices turn up dead. Kelly is a complex character and not easy to like especially in the beginning. She defends rapists without focusing on whether they could be actually guilty. She also has to learn that revenge is not the same as justice. The ending is frightening although not entirely a surprise. All the characters are compelling and authentic.

Inspired by the “me too” movement this book is emotionally charged and takes a hard look at sexual assault, a subject matter that the author handles with sensitivity. Kistler is able to deliver a riveting drama to readers as well as presenting truths about sex crimes. No one is immune to the violence of men like Dr. Benedict. Despite the seriousness of the topic, I think readers will like this book. It is a worthwhile read.

Questions:

• What motivates Kelly to win at any cost?

• Why do you think Kelly has kept her husband alive for 10 years?

• Kelly’s son thought that Dr. Benedict was a hero. What changed his mind?

• Which character did you admire the most?

• Were you surprised at the ending?

• What feelings did this book evoke for you?

• What is the difference between justice and revenge?

• How has the “Me Too” movement benefited women?

Jacquie O’Neil reviewed this book. She and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.

