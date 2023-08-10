Voce Angeli concert to benefit United Neighborhood Centers

If you attend this Friday’s “Faith, Hope and Love” concert, to be presented in Scranton by the all-female singing group Voce Angeli, you can expect to hear music in several languages, reflecting various cultures.

“One of the songs is from Scandinavia,” alto Karen Padden said. “It’s so beautiful. It’s all about hope, and it’s in the Sami language. It comes from Lapland and the words in English are that we ‘belong to the wind.’ We may not be here tomorrow, but we’re living here today. So let’s do our good now.”

“It’s thoughtful,” Padden said.

“My favorite song this year is called ‘Fire Flower,’ ” said another group member, Marcie Riebe.”It’s about a forest fire and how life comes from all that destruction as little flowers start to grow.”

“Some of the songs have a theme of faith, and some have hope, and some have love,” Padden said. “Some have all three.”

Calling those themes “familiar, approachable and universally valued in one way or another,” Voce Angeli co-director Jamie Bottger said they tie in with the work of the beneficiary of this year’s concert — United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“United Neighborhood Centers are in the business of hope, of love,” Bottger wrote in an email. “The services provided give people help when they need it, and the tools to move forward.”

“They assist people of all ages,” Padden said. “They have after-school programs for children, and programs for retired citizens who are looking for something to enrich their lives; they have programs for mothers; they have a camp for kids who can’t afford to go to camp.

“I’m a high school teacher and until I started teaching I didn’t know all the good that they do. It’s far reaching,” Padden said, noting UNC helps students with everything from tutoring to letting them use equipment to record their own podcasts.

The Voce Angeli concert will include 12 pieces of music, ranging from classical pieces to new arrangements of familiar texts, including Voce Angeli member Rebecca Elfman’s new arrangement of Emily Dickinson’s poem “Hope is the Thing with Feathers.”

“She has arranged that in a way that’s surprising,” Padden said.

The four languages included on the program are English, Latin, Sami and Hebrew. “We have a beautiful, traditional Hebrew blessing for your home,” Padden said. “And there’s a song about a crowded table, and wanting to have a place for everyone.”

The “Faith, Hope and Love” concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Admission is a free will offering.